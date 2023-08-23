NASA & European space chiefs congratulate India & ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 lands on the Moon

Washington/London, Aug 23 (PTI) NASA and the European Space Agency on Wednesday congratulated India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon, describing ISRO's achievement as an "incredible" moment in space history.

India's Chandrayaan-3 became the first space mission to land near the south pole of the Moon. The attempt comes days after Russia's unmanned Luna-25 spacecraft spun out of control and crashed into the Moon.

"Congratulations @isro on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing! And congratulations to #India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon. We’re glad to be your partner on this mission!" Nelson posted on X.

"Incredible! Congratulations to @isro, #Chandrayaan_3, and to all the people of India!!" the Director General of the European Space Agency, Josef Aschbacher, posted on X.

"What a way to demonstrate new technologies AND achieve India’s first soft landing on another celestial body. Well done, I am thoroughly impressed," he posted.

"And kudos once again to @esaoperations for your precious support through this process. We, too, are learning great lessons and providing crucial expertise. A strong international partner is a powerful partner," he wrote.

"Congratulations to @isro#Chandrayaan3 team!" the European Space Agency posted on X.

"History made! Congratulations to @isro," the UK Space Agency said in its post on X.

"AOS #Chandrayaan3 lander! We read you loud and clear, having achieved "Acquisition Of Signal" direct from the lander on the Moon's surface! Congratulations to @ISRO, and thanks to our colleagues coordinating support at @esaoperations! Here's to making history once again!" Goonhilly Earth Station in Cornwall, UK, posted on X.

India's third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm after a flawless 41-day voyage.

With this touchdown on the Moon in its second attempt in four years, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union. PTI AKJ AKJ