National Hindu Conference hosted by VHP to prioritise South Africa’s challenges

Johannesburg, Feb 25 (PTI) The National Hindu Conference to be hosted by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad South Africa in Pretoria on Saturday will discuss ways of addressing the various challenges facing the country.

The conference will bring together spiritual leaders, academics, professionals, youth representatives and community organisations from across South Africa under the theme: “The National Reset – A Vision for a Progressive South Africa”.

The conference follows the success of the inaugural national gathering held in 2024, which united dozens of Hindu organisations in a shared call for greater cohesion, advocacy and representation.

This year’s event aims to move beyond dialogue into structured action, outlining practical steps for community development and national contribution.

According to VHP South Africa Secretary-General Pravesh Hurdeen, the theme reflects both “urgency and optimism”.

“South Africa is at a crossroads. Communities across the country are grappling with economic uncertainty, youth unemployment, social fragmentation and mental health challenges. The concept of a ‘National Reset’ calls on us to draw from the timeless wisdom of Sanatana Dharma while actively contributing to solutions in the present,” Hurdeen said.

The conference programme will include plenary sessions, panel discussions and breakout workshops focusing on cultural identity, ethical leadership, social wellness and civic participation.

The organisers have indicated that discussions will explore how Hindu philosophical principles and spiritual values such as “dharma (duty), seva (selfless service) and ahimsa (non-violence) can inform ethical governance, community upliftment and interfaith harmony”.

The conference comes at a time when the government of national unity led by President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing many challenges, including revelations over the past few months that corruption is rampant among senior officials in government and the police services.

The country is also facing huge water shortages due to decades of infrastructure not being maintained.

In addition to spiritual and cultural discussions, the conference will address practical concerns such as representation in public institutions, the promotion of holistic health practices like yoga and Ayurveda, and strategies to strengthen collaboration between Hindu organisations and broader civil society.

The event will conclude with a strategic framework aimed at strengthening unity among Hindu bodies and enhancing coordinated engagement with national development initiatives.