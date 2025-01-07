National Sheriffs Association endorses Kash Patel

Washington, Jan 7 (PTI) Indian American Kash Patel, who has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to be the Director of FBI, received a major boost to his confirmation after the powerful National Sheriffs’ Association endorsed him for this position.

Advertisment

“We are pleased to give our enthusiastic endorsement of Mr. Patel’s nomination to be the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and urge the Committee hold hearings expeditiously. We believe there will be broad support for Mr. Patel and we look forward to his swift confirmation by the full United States Senate,” Sheriff Kieran Donahue, president, National Sheriffs’ Association said in a letter to the president-elect and the Senate leadership.

The National Sheriffs’ Association has 3,081 elected Sheriffs.

Observing that in this time of uncertainty, it is critical the Federal Bureau of Investigation be led by someone who has the complete confidence of the president, Donahue said the NSA is heartened that Trump selected Kash Patel to serve as the next FBI Director.

Advertisment

"His resume reflects the credentials, skills, temperament, commitment, and experience for this critical position. Mr. Patel’s service will undoubtedly prioritize the restoration of confidence in the Bureau through increased transparency, integrity, collaboration, and commitment to excellence,” the letter said.

“Patel promised NSA – if confirmed – his unwavering dedication to working hand in glove with local, state, tribal, and federal law enforcement at the rank-and file and leadership levels. His commitment to the reciprocity of access-to-advise is essential to combating the most serious security and policing challenges ahead. We are certain Mr. Patel’s engagement will result in vital and effective partnerships nationwide to protect communities large and small,” the letter argued.

In the letter, the NSA said the law enforcement policies of the last four years have undermined the rule of law and burdened our nation with great risk and vulnerability. “Equally detrimental are the border policies that permit unchecked access to our homeland. These two factors have sadly but predictably granted domestic and international criminals unprecedented opportunity to victimize or endanger the citizens and residents of our nation,” it said.

Advertisment

“As a result, countless communities across America are under siege. Through the exploitation of these vulnerabilities, complex criminal and terror schemes are taking hold and flourishing. The blind spot created by inadequate border control and law enforcement policies has facilitated criminal activity that falls under multiple jurisdictions and therefore demands a robust and coordinated response,” said the letter.

A confirmation hearing of Patel, 44, has not been scheduled yet. It is likely to be on January 14. If confirmed, Patel would be the first Indian American to be the Director of FBI. The FBI since its inception in 1908 has had 12 directors so far. This is primarily because Edgar Hoover served as FBI director for more than 46, beginning 1924 to 1972.

After being nominated by Trump, Patel has bene meeting Senators at the US Capitol. The current FBI Director Christopher Wray has resigned from the position, thus paving the way for smoother confirmation of Patel. PTI LKJ MNK MNK