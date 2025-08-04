Navies of India, Singapore conclude SIMBEX

Singapore, Aug 4 (PTI) The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) and the Indian Navy have completed their annual Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX) that was held from July 28 to August 1.

This year's exercise comprised a shore phase held at RSS Singapura-Changi Naval Base, followed by a sea phase held in the southern reaches of the South China Sea. The sea phase involved ships from both navies and aircraft from the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF), the Defence Ministry here said.

The RSN deployed a Formidable-class frigate, RSS Supreme, and a Victory-class missile corvette, RSS Vigilance, supported by MV Mentor. The Indian Navy participated with a Shivalik-class frigate, INS Satpura. An S70B naval helicopter, two Fokker-50 maritime patrol aircraft and two F-15SG fighter aircraft from the RSAF also participated in the exercise.

During the shore phase, both navies participated in joint planning, simulator training, professional exchanges and sports. At the Subject Matter Expert Exchanges, both navies shared best practices related to Maritime Air Operations and Compliant Boarding Procedures.

At sea, the participating forces conducted complex warfare serials, including gunnery firing, air-defence exercises and maritime security drills. The sea phase concluded with a sail-past of the participating ships.

The successful conduct of SIMBEX 2025 underscores the enduring partnership between the Indian Navy and the RSN.

Commanding Officer of RSS Supreme Lieutenant Colonel Aaron Koh said, "SIMBEX is a testament to the long-standing bilateral ties between the Republic of Singapore Navy and the Indian Navy. Over the years, the exercise has served as a valuable platform for generations of sailors to hone operational competencies, enhance mutual understanding and build enduring people-to-people ties." First held in 1994, SIMBEX marks the 32nd edition of the exercise, making it one of the RSN's longest-running bilateral maritime exercises and the longest continuous bilateral naval exercise that India has had with any other country.

This iteration of SIMBEX takes place at a significant time as both countries commemorate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Over the years, the complexity of SIMBEX has expanded to incorporate elements of maritime security and exercise serials in the air, surface and sub-surface domains. Apart from SIMBEX, the two navies also interact regularly through a range of activities, including professional exchanges, staff talks and training courses. PTI GS RC