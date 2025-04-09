Nawaz Sharif calls for 'political solution' for troubled Balochistan

Lahore, Apr 9 (PTI) Amid fear of a grand military operation Balochistan, Pakistan's former prime minister and president of ruling PMLN Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday called for a “political solution” for the troubled province and promised to play an active role for it.

Sharif's statement came a day after Army Chief Syed Asim Munir assured the foreign investors that Pakistan would provide robust security to protect their interest amid heightened unrest in the mineral-rich Balochistan.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader was speaking with the media after meeting with National Party president and former chief minister of Balochistan Dr Abdul Malik Baloch at his Jati Umra residence here.

The two leaders discussed the overall political situation in Balochistan.

Sharif said he would play his political and democratic role in promoting peace in Balochistan. “I will visit Balochistan to meet the angry people there. The issue of Balochistan is political and must be resolved through political means,” Nawaz said and added he personally takes interest in finding a solution to the problems of Balochistan.

Abdul Malik said Nawaz's role is crucial given the current situation in Balochistan.

“There is an ongoing sit-in in Balochistan, and many people are imprisoned. Nawaz Sharif should play his part in resolving these issues,” he said.

Bordering Iran and Afghanistan, Balochistan is home to a long-running violent insurgency.

Baloch insurgent groups frequently carry out attacks targeting security personnel, government projects and the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in the oil and mineral-rich province.

Earlier last month, in the same province, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) militants ambushed the Jaffar Express, carrying 440 passengers, near the mountainous terrain of Gudalar and Piru Kunri in Bolan district on March 11. The militants killed 21 passengers and four paramilitary soldiers before the Army eliminated all 33 terrorists on March 12. PTI MZ NPK NPK