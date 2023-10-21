Nawaz Sharif does not plan to leave Pakistan again, says senior leader Dar

Islamabad, Oct 21 (PTI) Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif does not plan to leave his country again but will make trips abroad if need be, ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar said on Saturday.

The three-time premier on Saturday arrived in Islamabad, marking an end to his self-imposed four-year exile in London.

The 73-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party supremo held a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore after the Maghrib prayers, The Express Tribune reported.

Dar said the former prime minister has an economic recovery plan ready.

“If the people elect Nawaz Sharif (as prime minister) again, he has an economic plan for the relief of the people. The last 16 months were not for economic recovery, but to save Pakistan from default,” the PML-N stalwart clarified, adding that their government prevented Pakistan from the same fate that Sri Lanka had to endure following economic collapse.

Elaborating on Nawaz Sharif's departure four years ago, Dar maintained that the PML-N supremo had gone for medical treatment and records for the same exist. "Nawaz Sharif has not returned to Pakistan to leave again," he said.

Earlier this week, the leader secured crucial bail, removing the threat of arrest upon return, his lawyer said.

After nearly four years in the United Kingdom, the former prime minister is hoping to lead his party through the general elections scheduled for January next year. PTI PY PY PY