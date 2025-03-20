Nawaz Sharif gets new job in govt of his daughter Maryam Nawaz in Pakistan's Punjab

Lahore, Mar 20 (PTI) Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has got a new job in the government of his daughter Maryam Nawaz in Punjab province. From three-time former prime minister to patron-in-chief of the Lahore Authority for Heritage Revival (LAHR), Nawaz will now look after the restoration of scores of colonial-era buildings in Lahore.

The Punjab administration has notified the elder Sharif as patron-in-chief of LAHR. He will oversee the restoration of the old city of Lahore.

Jailed former premier Imran Khan's party was quick to mock the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president, congratulating him for getting a government "job".

"Nawaz Sharif was living a retired life after the humiliating defeat of his party in the 2024 elections. Imran Khan's mandate was stolen and given to Nawaz and Zardari parties -- PMLN and PPP. Now, Nawaz's daughter Punjab Chief Minister Maryam gave him some work to do. It will be better for Nawaz's health to keep himself busy in some work like restoration of old buildings as a retired politician," opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Shaukat Basra told PTI on Thursday.

He said Nawaz had returned from London in 2023 to become prime minister for the fourth time, but the military establishment chose his younger brother, Shehbaz Sharif, as a "perfect puppet" for the job, leaving the elder Sharif to lick his wounds.

"Now, Nawaz Sharif will be seen monitoring the old buildings of the walled city of Lahore," Basra said sarcastically.

The government has classified over 100 buildings as "historical heritage sites". Nawaz has sought a comprehensive plan for the restoration of Lahore's heritage from the Walled City Authority Lahore. "Old Lahore is incredibly beautiful and must be restored to its original form. Preserving our lost heritage is a national duty," Sharif said. PTI MZ ZH ZH ZH