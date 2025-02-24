NCC cadets from India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives call on Nepal PM

Kathmandu, Feb 24 (PTI) A delegation of National Cadet Corps (NCC) from India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and the Maldives, currently in Kathmandu for the 2025 Youth Exchange Programme, paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli at his official residence in Baluwatar on Monday.

The NCC team is in Nepal to participate in the 262nd anniversary celebrations of the Nepal Army as well as the Mahashivaratri festival, according to the Prime Minister's Secretariat.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Oli emphasised that the youth exchange programme will not only enhance mutual relations among the armed forces of friendly nations but it also serve as a valuable platform for sharing skills, culture, and traditions.

A 34-member visiting delegation arrived in Kathmandu on Friday at the invitation of the Nepal Army to participate in the anniversary celebrations. Among the officers accompanying the team was Director General of NCC India, Gurbir Pal Singh. PTI SBP SCY