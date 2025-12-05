NDRF completes search, rescue operations in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka

Colombo, Dec 5 (PTI) India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams left for home on Friday after successfully completing search, rescue and relief operations in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka, according to the Indian mission here.

The island nation has been grappling with widespread flooding, landslides and severe infrastructure collapse following Cyclone Ditwah, which has left over 450 people dead till Friday.

It also left several districts isolated and severely strained the country's disaster-response capacity.

India was the first country to respond to Sri Lanka’s international appeal for assistance under its Operation Sagar Bandhu.

The NDRF teams comprising 80 personnel and K9 (search and rescue dogs) units, arrived in Sri Lanka on November 29 and "were immediately deployed to some of the worst-affected areas,” the Indian High Commission said.

Working in close coordination with and under the guidance of Sri Lankan authorities, the NDRF carried out extensive operations across multiple districts. "After successfully completing their Mission, the NDRF teams departed from Colombo today," it said.

The teams undertook sustained rescue efforts in flood-affected and landslide-hit areas in Badulla, Kochchikade, Puttalam, Colombo, and Gampaha.

Their operations involved navigating submerged neighbourhoods, reaching stranded households, assisting those trapped inside damaged structures, recovering mortal remains, distributing aid and providing immediate medical attention where needed.

The teams rescued and evacuated about 150 persons, recovered several mortal remains and stranded animals, and responded to every call for assistance "despite hazardous water conditions, damaged access routes, and unstable terrain", it said.

They also assisted pregnant women, infants, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable community members, reflecting the deeply humanitarian approach of the operation, the high commission said.

In Badulla district -- one of the worst impacted by landslides -- NDRF personnel trekked long distances on foot with specialised equipment and K9 search support.

They operated through challenging weather, unstable slopes, and debris as deep as 8–10 feet for the recovery operation, it added.

According to a report by the island nation's Disaster Management Centre early on Friday, 486 people have been killed and 341 are missing due to catastrophic floods and landslides caused by extreme weather conditions since November 16.

Separately, Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha met Sri Lanka's Minister of Housing, Construction and Water Supply Susil Ranasinghe to discuss reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts following Cyclone Ditwah.

The two "discussed avenues to build on existing robust India-Sri Lanka development cooperation in the Housing sector to address reconstruction and rehabilitation requirements in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah," the Indian High Commission said in a post on X on Friday.

As many as 2,303 houses have been fully damaged while 52,489 have been partially damaged in the aftermath of the cyclone, according to the data.

India has been extending humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu, with extensive air, sea and ground operations delivering urgent relief to those affected. PTI CORR/GRS GRS GRS