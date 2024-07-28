NDRF team returns home after search and rescue operation in Nepal

Kathmandu, Jul 28 (PTI) A 12-member Indian rescue team that was in Nepal to search for passengers and two buses swept away by a landslide into the Trishuli River in Chitwan earlier this month returned home on Sunday.

Since last Sunday, the team of the Indian National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had been collaborating with the Armed Police Force (APF) Nepal and the Nepali Army in search and rescue efforts.

The Indian team returned home after providing necessary help in the search operation, the APF Nepal said in a statement.

Despite extensive efforts, the missing buses have not been located yet, though the search team found 25 bodies, including six of Indians, in the Narayani riverbanks and in the Triveni Dam area, approximately 103 kilometres downstream from the incident site. Only 19 bodies found downstream have been confirmed to be of those missing in the incident.

"During the security committee meeting, we expressed our gratitude to the Indian team for their thorough review of the progress, methods, techniques and future possibilities that can be used during the mission. Their contribution to our disaster management and search and rescue operations remained invaluable,” said Chief District Officer of Chitwan, Indradev Yadav.

Equipped with sonar cameras and magnets, the Indian team conducted search and rescue operations in the Trishuli and Narayani rivers. Notably, even a 19-kg magnet brought by the NDRF was swept away in the Trishuli River.

On July 12, two buses were swept away in a landslide and fell into the Trishuli River at Simaltal on the Narayanghat-Mugling road. Out of the 65 passengers, three managed to swim to safety, while at least 62 were missing.

Seven Indian passengers who were heading to Kathmandu from Gaur, went missing in the incident. Five bodies of the Indian nationals were handed to their relatives by the local authorities in Nepal. PTI SBP GSP ZH GSP