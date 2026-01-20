Nearly 3,500 candidates vying for 165 seats in Nepal elections

Kathmandu, Jan 20 (PTI) Nearly 3,500 candidates, including 391 women, filed nominations on Tuesday for the 165 seats up for grabs under the direct voting system in Nepal's upcoming general elections.
The Himalayan nation is set to witness the House of Representatives (HoR) election on March 5.
Out of a total of 275 HoR seats, 40 per cent or 110 members are elected through a proportionate voting system.
Elections are conducted for 165 seats under the First Past the Post (FPTP) or direct voting system.
The Election Commission started registering names for the FPTP from 10 am and closed at 5 pm on Tuesday.
A total of 3,428 candidates, comprising 3037 men and 391 women, representing various political parties as well as independents, registered for the elections, according to the commission.
Calling the candidate registration programme encouraging, Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari said it was peaceful across the country.
The commission will publish the final list of candidates on January 23 after verifying the nomination papers and addressing any complaints, said Narayan Prasad Bhattarai, Election Commission spokesperson.
The general elections were necessitated after K P Sharma Oli resigned as prime minister on September 9 last year, following violent protests by the youth-led Gen Z group against his government over corruption and a ban on social media.
Sushila Karki, 73, became the interim prime minister on September 12 and on her recommendation, the president dissolved the HoR and announced the election date.