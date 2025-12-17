Nearly 70 lawmakers from Imran Khan's party are wanted by Pak police in various cases

Peshawar Dec 17 (PTI) At least 70 lawmakers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly belonging to Imran Khan-led PTI, including Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and ex-CM Ali Amin Gandapur, are wanted by the Islamabad Police in multiple criminal cases.

According to police sources, 70 out of 92 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly have come under the radar of Islamabad Police.

Authorities have compiled details of previously registered cases against these legislators, most of which relate to violent protests and attacks on law enforcement personnel.

Police records show that cases against the KP Assembly members are registered at various police stations across Islamabad, largely involving PTI leaders.

Former Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur faces the highest number of cases, with 52 FIRs registered against him between 2022 and November 2024 in 18 different police stations of the federal capital.

The charges against the KP lawmakers include terrorism, attacks on police and Rangers personnel, and other serious offences. Most of the PTI members have not yet obtained bail from any court, according to officials.

Chief Minister Sohail Afridi is wanted in 11 separate cases, including seven cases registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), along with additional allegations related to attacks on police officials.

According to police records, Deputy Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Suraya Bibi was booked in November 2024 for allegedly leading a violent protest.

Similarly, KP Minister for Local Government and Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi faces four cases registered at Golra, Aabpara, Noon and Secretariat police stations in Islamabad.

A case has also been registered against Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Swati at the Secretariat Police Station, while a prominent political figure from Swabi, Faisal Tarakai, has been nominated in a case under seven provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Aaqibullah, brother of former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, has also been booked in a case registered at the Secretariat Police Station, police sources confirmed.

The total strength of the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 145.