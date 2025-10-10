Necessary steps will continue to be taken to protect Pakistan people: Army

Peshawar, Oct 10 (PTI) Pakistan on Friday refused to confirm or deny the involvement of its security forces in the attacks on the Afghan capital Kabul, saying necessary steps will continue to be taken to protect the lives and property of its people.

Afghanistan's Defence Ministry Friday said Pakistan violated Afghan airspace and bombed a civilian market in Paktika province, and also violated the airspace of Kabul.

Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry was asked twice during a press conference here whether Pakistani forces had carried out airstrikes in Kabul, where a blast struck before 10 p.m. Thursday in a square, close to several ministries.

In response to this question for the first time, Lt Gen Chaudhry, without confirming or denying it, said, “What you said about the strike has been noted in the media and social media and the statement of the Afghan (Taliban government) spokesperson.” He further said, “Afghanistan is our brotherly neighbour. Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghan refugees for more than four decades.” The Pakistani army spokesman said, “We demand from the Afghan government that you do not allow your land to be used for terrorism against Pakistan.” He also said: “Afghan transit trade is also going on, our trade with them is going on. People come here for treatment.” He said that Afghan authorities have been told that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leaders are there, and these are their hideouts.

“But we have taken and will take whatever necessary steps are necessary to protect the lives and property of the people of Pakistan and to safeguard its territorial integrity," he said.

He was asked for the second time whether Pakistani forces had carried out airstrikes at four locations in Kabul on Thursday night, and TTP leader Noor Wali Mehsud was targeted in them.

"I have made it clear to you that safe havens in Afghanistan are being used for terrorism against Pakistan. There is evidence of this. Necessary steps will be taken and will continue to be taken to protect the lives and property of the people of Pakistan," the spokesman responded. PTI SH ZH ZH