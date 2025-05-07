Need to combat terrorism, prevent future violence has become even more urgent: Krishnamoorthi

New York, May 7 (PTI) Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi underscored the need to combat terrorism and prevent future violence in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and stressed that it is essential to avoid broader conflict and further escalation in the region.

Calling for unity against terrorism and the prevention of further escalation between India and Pakistan, Krishnamoorthi said Wednesday that in the wake of last month’s horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the need to combat terrorism and prevent future violence has become even more urgent.

As Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated, he said it is essential to avoid broader conflict and further escalation.

“At the same time, Pakistan must release former prime minister Imran Khan and ensure free and fair elections that uphold democratic values and give voice to the will of the Pakistani people. The current situation should not be used as a pretext to further undermine democracy in Pakistan,” Krishnamoorthi said.

Members of the Indian diaspora voiced strong support for India’s Operation Sindoor that targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“India acted decisively and rightly by launching a targeted missile strike on terror camps in Pakistan, sending a clear message: terrorism will be met with a fitting response, no matter where it originates.

“The operation was measured and precise, aimed specifically at terror infrastructure, deliberately avoiding civilian areas to uphold humanitarian values, and steering clear of military bases to avoid escalation.

“This demonstrates India’s resolve—not to provoke war, but to be fully prepared if war is forced upon it,” Khanderao, Chief of Policy and Strategy at the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), said.

Ajay Bhutoria, community leader and former advisor to President Joe Biden, said, “I strongly support India’s Operation Sindoor, a precise strike on terrorist sites in PoK in response to the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 innocents.

"India's targeted action against groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba shows its commitment to fighting terrorism while avoiding escalation. I commend India's resolve and call for global cooperation to combat terrorism and promote peace in South Asia."