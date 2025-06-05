Need to develop different approach for crowd management: Tharoor on Bengaluru stampede

Washington, Jun 5 (PTI) Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has termed the stampede in Bengaluru near the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium that claimed 11 lives as “tragic” and said “we will have to develop different approaches to control and management.” The comments by Tharoor, currently in the US leading a multi-party delegation on Operation Sindoor, came during an interview with PTI Videos here on Wednesday.

Asked what would be his advice to his party colleagues who run the government in Karnataka, the state in which stampede took place, Tharoor said, “Somehow or the other, we will have to develop different approaches to control and management. The government there will do what is necessary.” “It (the stampede) is absolutely tragic. My heart goes out to those who lost their lives,” he said.

At least 11 people died while several others were injured in the stampede in Bengaluru during the celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) victory in the IPL on Wednesday.

“The saddest thing about our excitement and buzz of our population is that we are not good at crowd control. We will learn lessons from it but what a shame that it happened,” he said.

In Bengaluru, state Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Thursday that Karnataka government will formulate a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for mega events, meetings and celebrations aimed at preventing any untoward incidents. PTI SHJ NPK NPK