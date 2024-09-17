Need to fully implement gender equity policies across Global South: Former minister Smriti Irani

Washington, Sep 17 (PTI) India is committed to prioritising gender parity, former minister Smriti Irani has said, as she underlined the need to fully implement gender equity policies across the Global South to enhance global competitiveness.

Irani, who is currently on an unofficial trip to the US, on Monday met the Executive Directors of the World Bank here.

While addressing the World Bank leaders, Irani spoke about the issues of gender parity in the Global South and the importance of engaging both political and corporate leadership.

"Over the past decade, India has made remarkable strides in women-led development under PM @narendramodi's leadership. As the World Bank prepares to unveil its Gender Strategy 2024-2030, India remains committed to prioritising gender parity," she said in a post on X.

“In order to expand our global competitiveness, leaders of government and commerce throughout the Global South must ensure that gender equity policies are fully implemented,” a statement quoted Irani as saying.

Education, healthcare, childcare, and housing policies disproportionately impact women– especially in developing and growing economies like India, she said.

"It is critical that we get the policy right so that women and girls can help lead government and industry, while also fulfilling their personal potential," she added.

“Our region of the world is growing in terms of population, economic output, and global influence, so it is incumbent upon us – as leaders – to have the foresight, will, and commitment to ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to meet her or his potential,” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

Irani will meet with government and business leaders in Washington over the next several days to discuss her priorities for gender equity, the statement said. PTI NSA NSA