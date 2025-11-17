Nepal: 12 parties register at EC on first day of registration for general election

Kathmandu, Nov 17 (PTI) Twelve political parties, including the newly-formed Nepali Communist Party, on Monday submitted their registration applications to the Election Commission on the opening day of the party registration.

The Election Commission has asked political parties to register themselves for the March 5 general elections, starting from November 17.

According to Narayan Prasad Bhattarai, the spokesperson for the EC, the registration period will remain open till November 26, and the initial day has witnessed an encouraging response.

A total of 12 political parties, including the Nepali Communist Party, Nepal Workers and Peasants Party, Rastriya Swotantra Party and the Progressive Democratic Party, have submitted their registration applications to the Commission on the first day, he said.

The presence of numerous political leaders and activists at the Commission's premises, all seeking to register their parties for the forthcoming elections, demonstrates a strong commitment among all political factions to engage in the election, officials said.

Meanwhile, more than 5,00,000 new voters have registered their names with the Commission for the upcoming elections.

The EC has fixed November 21 as the last date for registration of new voters.