Nepal and India agreed to enhance coordination to ensure smooth movement of citizens across their borders

Kathmandu, Nov 18 (PTI) Nepal and India on Monday agreed to enhance their coordination to ensure a smooth movement of citizens of both countries across the open borders.

This was agreed during the 8th Nepal-India Border Security Coordination meeting chaired by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Director General Amrit Mohan Prasad and Armed Police Force of Nepal chief Raju Aryal.

"The two sides had a productive discussion and agreed to enhance their coordination to ensure a smooth movement of citizens of both countries across the open borders," the Embassy of India in Nepal said in a post on X.

The three-day high-level security meeting concluded on Monday, underlining the need to effectively control cross-border criminal activities, according to Nepalese officials.

"Both sides agreed to make border security further effective and take measures to curb cross-border criminal activities through joint efforts,” Home Ministry spokesperson Rishiram Tiwari told the media here.

Nepal shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states – Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. PTI SBP ZH ZH