Nepal Army bags gold for fourth time in UK exercise

Kathmandu, Oct 12 (PTI) The Nepali Army has bagged a gold medal in a military exercise organised in Brecon, Wales in the United Kingdom.

According to a statement issued by the Nepal Army, the Nepalese Army team secured the gold medal by attaining the highest scores during the Exercise Cambrian Patrol 2025 held from October 9 to 11.

Altogether 117 teams from 33 countries, including the UK, took part in the military exercise.

The prestigious international competition, which has been conducted annually since 1960, has witnessed the participation of the Nepali Army since 2014.

According to the Nepal Army’s Public Relations Directorate, the participants in the exercise must cover a distance of 60 kilometres within the designated two-day time frame, while carrying weapons, equipment weighing approximately 50 pounds, and materials for accommodation.

The skills of the competing teams are evaluated and tested across various domains, including preparation, intelligence gathering, and the management of injured and sick personnel.

The Nepal Army also secured gold medals in this competition in 2017, 2019 and 2024. PTI SBP GSP GSP