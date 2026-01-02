Nepal Army to mobilise around 80,000 troops for March 5 elections

Kathmandu, Jan 2 (PTI) Nepal Army would mobilise around 80,000 troops for the March 5 general elections, a top army official said on Friday.

Almost all of the ground forces, more than 90 per cent of the total force, will be mobilised to provide security during the general election, Nepal Army spokesman Brig General Rajaram Basnet said.

President Ramchandra Paudel has already approved the government's recommendation to mobilise the Army for the parliamentary elections.

Nepal Army, along with other security forces, will be deployed during the election as per the approval made by the President in November last year, the spokesperson said.

The Army deployment will take place a month before the election, he said.

A three-tier integrated security plan has been prepared, he added.

As per the security plan, police will deploy forces in the first tier, followed by Armed Police Forces in the second tier, and the Army will make up the last circle, he said. PTI SBP ZH ZH