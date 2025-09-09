Nepal Army urges everyone to remain calm and protect national assets

Kathmandu: The Nepal Army on Tuesday urged protesters to remain calm and maintain national unity as it vowed to protect the country's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"We are analysing the latest developments of the Gen Z movement," the Nepal Army said in a statement.

"Nepal Army is always committed to protect the interests and security of Nepalese people, and keeping the latest developments in mind, we express our commitment towards protecting the life and property of the people," the statement said.

It requested "all the youths and the entire countrymen to remain calm and maintain social harmony and national unity so that the present situation doesn’t deteriorate further.” "It is the duty of all Nepalese to preserve and protect the historical, cultural, archaeological and national properties of the country in this critical situation,” the statement added.

The appeal came as protesters set fire to the parliament, Singha Durbar premises, Supreme Court, political party offices, and homes of senior leaders.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down on Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office shouting slogans demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during the protests on Monday, officials said.