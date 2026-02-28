Nepal asks its citizens in Israel, Iran to be 'vigilant'; flights to Gulf cancelled

Kathmandu, Feb 28 (PTI) Nepal on Saturday told its citizens in West Asian countries to “stay vigilant, exercise caution and maintain regular contact with the community,” adding, it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the region.

Nepal's civil aviation authority said that flight services from Kathmandu to at least seven destinations in the Gulf region have been suspended till further notice.

The announcements came hours after the US and Israel jointly launched a major attack on Iran with the tension escalating to other Gulf countries.

Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said in a statement that it is monitoring the evolving situation in the Gulf region and added that Nepali nationals residing in Israel and Iran are advised to remain indoors and stay vigilant, exercise caution and maintain regular contact with the Nepalese community in the nearby locations.

“Strictly adhere to the security advisories and instructions issued by the competent authorities of Israel and Iran,” the advisory said.

The Nepalese nationals are urged to refrain from traveling without prior authorisation from the authorities concerned in Israel and Iran, the MoFA said.

The Nepali nationals are also advised to maintain regular communication with the Foreign Ministry in Kathmandu and the embassies of Nepal in Tel Aviv and Doha.

“Nepali nationals planning to travel to Israel or Iran are strongly advised to defer their travel plans until the situation in both countries stabilises,” read the advisory.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) said flight services of various airlines connecting Kathmandu with Gulf countries have been suspended for the time being.

“In the wake of the growing tension in the Middle East regular flights to seven destinations -- Doha, Sharjah, Dubai, Kuwait City, Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Dammam -- airports have been cancelled on Saturday,” said a CAAN notice.

Both day and night flights to all these destinations have been cancelled, it said, and requested passengers to contact the respective airlines before heading to the airport.

Meanwhile, issuing a separate travel advisory, the Nepalese Embassy in Abu Dhabi said Nepalese nationals residing in the United Arab Emirates are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and follow security guidelines.

“In case of emergency information, advice and assistance, contact the Embassy of Nepal in Abu Dhabi and Consulate General in Dubai,” the advisory added. PTI SBP NPK NPK