Nepal asks Russia for safe return of its citizens recruited in Russian Army

Kathmandu, May 6 (PTI) Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha on Monday claimed that the government has made all efforts for the rescue and repatriation of Nepalese nationals working in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Speaking at a meeting of the Federalism Consolidation and National Concerns Committee, Shrestha, who is also the Foreign Minister, said talks are being held with the Russian government on issues such as the number of Nepalis working in the Russian Army, information on their status, repatriation of the bodies of the deceased, compensation to be provided to the families of the victims and safe return of the Nepalis recruited in the Russian Army.

Shrestha said the government has information that several Nepalese nationals recruited in the Russian Army have been injured and are in distress.

He said several Nepalis have been captured by the Ukrainian Army and scores have been killed, reiterating that the government was making all the diplomatic efforts for their rescue and safe return to Nepal.

“By agreeing on compensation, the Russian government has now started the process for the same. We have already forwarded the necessary documents for that,” the minister said.

“We have demanded that if the Russian Army has an agreement with the Nepalis for joining the army, that should be cancelled and they should be returned to Nepal,” he added.

Shrestha said he is in continuous talks with the Russian foreign minister and is also trying to talk directly with the Russian Defence Ministry.

“We have also demanded the return of those who are held as POWs by Ukraine. For this, we are talking with the Ministry of Defence along with the foreign minister of Russia,” he said.

Responding to the questions raised during the meeting by the members of the committee about the Nepal-India border issue and EPG (Eminent Persons’ Group) , the deputy prime minister informed that the Susta and Kalapani border disputes are still under formal discussion.

All dimensions of Nepal-India relations should be resolved through diplomatic dialogue, he said, days after Nepal announced the printing of a new Rs 100 currency note with a map that shows the controversial territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani, already termed as “artificial enlargement” and “untenable” by India.

Shrestha informed the committee that homework is being done to open 14 trade checkpoints between Nepal and China and discussions are underway to create an economic corridor.

“Relationships with China have progressed in the economic diplomacy realm, the basis of relations with China has become stronger,” he said. PTI SBP GSP AKJ GSP