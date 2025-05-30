Nepal authorities issue restrictive order in parts of Kathmandu as pro-monarchists continue protests

Kathmandu, May 30 (PTI) In view of the proposed protest by pro-monarchists, Nepal authorities on Friday imposed restrictive orders around Narayanhiti Palace Museum, which lies in the heart of the capital city.

Issuing a notice, the Kathmandu district administration has declared a restricted zone around the Narayanhiti Palace Museum, citing security concerns.

The decision comes in the wake of recent pro-monarchy demonstrations in the capital city.

The pro-monarchist groups, including the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, have launched Kathmandu centred protest programmes from Thursday with the twin objectives of reinstatement of monarchy and establishment of a Hindu state in Nepal.

According to the notice issued by Chief District Officer Rishiram Tiwari, it has been stated that the restriction will be in place from May 31 until July 8.

The restricted area spans from Kesharmahal Chowk to the southern gate of the Narayanhiti Palace Museum, extending to Jaya Nepal Mode, and from the Mahendra statue to the museum’s southern gate.

The pro-monarchist groups have announced that they will organise demonstrations near the Narayanhiti Palace Museum area on Saturday.

Gatherings of more than five people, including sit-ins, demonstrations, rallies, and other protest-related activities, have been prohibited in the designated area. PTI SBP GSP GSP