Nepal authorities restrict vehicles' movement around Kathmandu due to heavy rains

Kathmandu: Nepalese authorities on Saturday have restricted the entry and exit of vehicles from Kathmandu due to incessant rainfall and the possibility of landslides for the next three days.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority issued a notice saying restrictions have been put on vehicles entering and exiting Kathmandu valley from Saturday to Monday. The authorities have also asked people not to operate long route vehicles for the next three days unless in an emergency. A red alert has been issued for areas around the Bagmati and East Rapti rivers. Continuous downpour has been reported in Kathmandu and other parts of the country since Friday night, as the Monsoon has become active, the authorities said.

Meanwhile, domestic flights from Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) have been halted due to bad weather.

Hansa Raj Pande, general manager at TIA, Kathmandu, said that domestic flights from Kathmandu, Bharatpur, Janakpur, Bhadrapur, Pokhara and Tumlingtar have been halted until further notice.

Heavy rain has been forecast for the next three days in five provinces of the country, namely, Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini. Vehicular movement has also been halted via the Araniko highway that connects Kathmandu with Tibet due to the heavy rain.

Driving on Prithvi Highway, Siddhartha Highway, B.P. Highway, and Araniko Highway is especially risky due to the frequent incidents of flood and landslide triggered by incessant rain, officials said.

Security personnel have started making announcements on major highways asking people to observe utmost caution while using roads in the wake of continuous heavy downpour.

Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) has issued a notice asking foreign nationals to contact travel agencies and guides registered with the government for their travel arrangements and use the hotline number 1144 in case of emergency.

The NTB has also requested local communities, tourism entrepreneurs and concerned agencies to help and assist in the safety of foreign tourists, as there are currently 20,000 tourists staying in Nepal.

“Avoid overcharging, provide food, shelter or support where possible,” the NTB asked travel agencies.