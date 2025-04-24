Nepal celebrates 19th Democracy Day

Kathmandu, Apr 24 (PTI) Nepal is celebrating the 19th Lokatantra Diwas or Democracy Day on Thursday to offer tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the struggle to establish democracy after ending the monarchy.

Democracy Day has been observed in commemoration of the historic event when the direct rule of the then king came to an end after the reinstatement of dissolved parliament on April 24, 2006 or Baisakh 11, 2063 as per Nepal's Bikram Era.

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli is expected to briefly address a youth celebration organised by his party at Bhrikutimandap here to mark the day. About one lakh youth are expected to attend the celebrations which would feature music concerts, dance, and cultural icons representing different ethnicity, language and customs, and food from across the country.

Extending best wishes on the occasion, leaders of various political parties have underscored the need for all forces to unite for the prosperity of the country.

On April 24, 2006, former King Gyanendra Shah, through a proclamation, reinstated the dissolved House of Representatives (HoR) in accordance with the public sentiment expressed through the people's movement “keeping in mind the fact that the source of state power rests on the Nepali people and the sovereignty and state power of Nepal lies with the Nepali people.” Two years later on May 28, 2008, the Parliament through a declaration abolished the 240-year-old institution of monarchy and declared Nepal a secular federal, democratic republic. PTI SBP NPK NPK