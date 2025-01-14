Nepal celebrates festival of Maghe Sankranti

Kathmandu, Jan 14 (PTI) Several communities, including the Tharus, Magars and Newars, celebrated the festival of Maghe Sankranti or Makar Sankranti on Tuesday in Nepal.

Observed on the first day of the month of Magha as per the Bikram Sambat calendar, the festival marks the beginning of Uttarayan during which nights become shorter and days longer.

Bathing, meditation, charity, and other spiritual activities on this day are believed to be highly beneficial.

Devotees flock to sacred sites like Devghat, Trishuli, Kali Gandaki, Bagmati, Indrawati, Triveni, and Ridi to participate in the holy Maghe Sankranti bath.

People mainly worship Lord Shiva by offering sweets, milk, fruits and other special preparations on the day.

People of the Newar community from Kathmandu Valley consume traditional dishes such as ghee, chakki made from sugarcane juice, sesame seeds, yam, spinach, leafy garlic and khichadi on the day as they provide warmth during winter.

People also put mustard oil on their heads from the hands of elders on the day with the belief that it will remove toxins.

A government holiday is observed on Maghe Sankranti. PTI SBP PY PY PY