Nepal celebrates New Year as per indigenous calendar

Kathmandu, Oct 22 (PTI) The people of Nepal celebrated New Year's Day on Wednesday according to the indigenous Sambat calendar, with various programmes being organised on the occasion.

The Nepal Sambat, an indigenous calendar, belongs to the Newar community, mainly from the Himalayan nation's capital, Kathmandu.

Vice President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav extended best wishes to all Nepalis at home and abroad on the occasion of the Nepal era New Year 1146.

In a message, he wished peace, prosperity and happiness, adding that Nepal Sambat has helped nurture tolerance, reconciliation and fraternity in the country.

Various programmes were organised on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the government announced that the Nepal Sambat date will be printed on Nepali banknotes starting this year.

Members of the Newar community also observed the Mha Puja or self-worship on the fourth day of the Deepawali festival, coinciding with the New Year. Mha Puja is linked to self-awareness, and is said to purify the mind and body before stepping into a new year.

The Nepal Sambat or calendar year was introduced by Shankhadhar Sakhwa, a trader from Kathmandu, by relieving the people of Nepal from debt during the reign of Lichchhavi King Raghavdev in 880 AD.

Recognising the contribution of Shankhadhar Sakhwa to the country and people, the government declared him a national luminary in November 1999.