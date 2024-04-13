Nepal celebrates New Year’s Day as per Bikram era

Kathmandu, Apr 13 (PTI) Nepal on Saturday celebrated New Year’s Day according to the traditional Bikram Sambat 2081 calendar with much fanfare, with tourists and pilgrims thronging scenic spots and temples in the Himalayan nation.

The Bikram era or Sambat is named after Indian King Bikramaditya and this is the official calendar in Nepal.

On Saturday, the first day of Baisakh as per the Nepalese calendar, people are celebrating New Year’s Day with fanfare across the country.

To celebrate the Nepalese New Year, people clean their houses, prepare delicious cuisine and visit temples to celebrate. There was a big rush in Pashupatinath and other temples in and around Kathmandu on the day.

Restaurants, bars, nightclubs, picnic spots, temples, hill stations, and various other public places in and around Kathmandu are jam-packed.

President Ramchandra Poudel, extending a message of best wishes on the occasion, said, “Our efforts should be for achieving a sufficient and sustainable economy through the development of national capital by promoting domestic production and development of entrepreneurship.” Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ in his message vowed to create a strong base for developing the nation through economic reforms.

“The ultimate goal of all Nepalis is to bring prosperity and elevate the nation’s image through promoting unity, mutual cooperation and harmonious feeling,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Nepal government has lifted the time restrictions in Thamel and Durbarmarg, the tourist hubs of Kathmandu, starting from New Year’s Day to promote tourism.

“All tourism-related outlets, including restaurants, night clubs, dance bars and discos will remain open round the clock starting from Saturday,” a notice issued by the local authority said. PTI SBP GSP AKJ GSP