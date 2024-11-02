Nepal celebrates New Year’s Day as per indigenous calendar

Kathmandu, Nov 2 (PTI) Nepal celebrated New Year’s Day on Saturday according to the indigenous Nepal Sambat calendar, with grand cultural processions organised on the occasion.

The people of the Newar community, mainly from Kathmandu Valley, have been celebrating Nepal Sambat as New Year's Day for centuries. Nepal Sambat or era is the indigenous calendar of the Himalayan nation.

A grand procession showcasing various cultural idols was organised in the country, and traditional music bands performed to observe Nepal era New Year 1145.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also attended a celebration rally at Basantapur Durbar Square here on Saturday.

Meanwhile, President Ram Chandra Poudel, Vice President Ram Sahaya Yadav, Oli and various leaders issued statements wishing those celebrating the Nepal Sambat.

The Nepal era was introduced by Shankhadhar Sakhwa, a trader from Kathmandu, by relieving the people of Nepal of debt during the reign of Lichchhavi King Raghav Dev in 880 AD.

Recognising the calendar introduced by Sakhwa, the government announced him as a national luminary in November 1999.

However, the Newar community, considered the campaigners of the Nepal Sambat, has demanded that the calendar be used as the official calendar in both central and provincial government offices.

Pavitra Bajracharya, President of Newa Deya Dabu, has demanded that the government use the Nepal Sambat calendar in all three tiers of the government -- the local, provincial and central. He also demanded the printing of banknotes with the inclusion of the Nepal Sambat calendar year for its official recognition.

Meanwhile, the Newar Community of Kathmandu also celebrated Mha Puja or self-worship, as part of the Deepawali festival on the fourth day of the five-day festival.