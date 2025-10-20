Nepal celebrates Tihar, festival of lights

Kathmandu, Oct 20 (PTI) Tihar or Deepawali, the festival of lights, began in Nepal from Sunday, as people of the Hindu community cleaned and decorated their houses with colours and lights.

During the five-day festival, people on the first day worship crows, symbolising Yama, the god of death, followed by the worship of dogs, the obedient servant of man on the second day, and on the third day, they worship cows, symbolising the goddess of wealth or Laxmi.

The Newar community of the Kathmandu Valley worships self on the fourth day known as ‘Mhapuja’, symbolising their own true self.

On the final day, falls Bhai Tika, when sisters worship their brothers wishing for their good health, well-being and longevity.

On the day, sisters offer their brothers sweets, fruits and other special preparations while extending good wishes. The brothers in turn offer money, clothes or other gifts to their sisters.

Monday was Kukur Tihar or the day for the dog, when people worship and garland their dogs and give them sweets, egg or meat making the day special for them.

At Sneha’s Care, the organisation dedicated mainly for rehabilitating stray dogs, the domestic animals were worshiped and provided with special foods.

Sneha Care’s chairperson Sneha Shrestha on Monday performed mass worship of 158 dogs living in her rehabilitation centre at Bhainsepati area of Lalitpur district in the presence of Mayor of Lalitpur Metropolitan City Chiribabu Maharjan.

President Ramchandra Paudel, issuing a message on the occasion, said, “May the festival of Tihar inspire all Nepalis to promote the aspiration of mutual goodwill, tolerance, brotherhood, good governance and prosperity." “This festival has united different ethnic and lingual communities and cultures in a thread,” the president added.

Prime Minister Sushila Karki on the occasion urged one and all to move ahead with firm determination to fulfil the national aspirations of peace, prosperity and good governance.

“So, let’s all get united to build a bright future of new Nepal by ending frustrations and darkness without remaining in any illusion,” Karki said. PTI SBP GSP GSP