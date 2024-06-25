Nepal & China agree to step up bilateral ties

Kathmandu, Jun 25 (PTI) Top diplomats of Nepal and China on Tuesday reviewed the whole gamut of bilateral relations and vowed to enhance their cooperation in mutually agreed areas based on the principles of Panchsheel, mutual trust and goodwill.

Chinese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong and Nepal’s Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal held extensive talks during the 16th meeting of the Nepal-China Diplomatic Consultation Mechanism here.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the whole gamut of bilateral relations and assessed the progress made in the implementation of agreements and the decisions made in the past, the Foreign Ministry said in the statement here.

The two sides “expressed firm commitment to further promote cooperation in mutually agreed areas and committed to work in the realisation of economic opportunities for mutual benefits,” it said.

“They discussed the ways and means to further enhance cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, infrastructure development, connectivity and agriculture among others, the statement said.

They also talked about the promotion of Nepal’s tourism prospects in China in the context of the celebration of the year 2025 as ‘Visit Nepal Year’ in China.

“Both the Heads of delegation reiterated that strong foundations of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, Panchsheel, mutual trust, goodwill, and understanding remain the guiding features of Nepal-China bilateral relations,” the statement added.

Foreign Secretary Lamsal thanked her counterpart for the commitment of the Chinese side to enhancing development cooperation amidst Nepal's Least Developed Country (LDC) graduation in 2026.

Vice Minister Sun appreciated Nepal's commitment to the One-China Principle, it added.

Both sides decided to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and China with special programmes and activities in 2025.

The two sides stressed the need to further activate the existing bilateral mechanism and establish new ones, including the Joint Commission at the level of Foreign Ministers, according to the statement.

Later, the Chinese Vice Minister called on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” and discussed issues of mutual interests.

He is likely to meet President Ramchandra Paudel and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha on Wednesday before concluding his three-day official visit.