Nepal, China discuss expanding trade, transport and connectivity

Kathmandu, Sep 25 (PTI) Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel has discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation and expediting the implementation of various infrastructure projects during his meeting with China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng in Beijing.

During the meeting on Tuesday, Vice Premier He assured Paudel that the Chinese government would accelerate the execution of previously announced projects, according to a press release issued by the Nepal Finance Ministry.

The Communist Party leader also requested assistance from the northern neighbour in expanding direct air services from various Chinese cities to Bhairahawa and Pokhara international airports.

Paudel, leading the Nepalese delegation, reached Beijing on Tuesday to participate in the “Global Sustainable Transport Forum” being held from September 25-26.

The two leaders discussed about advancing key infrastructure projects being implemented with China's assistance, such as the construction of the Kerung-Kathmandu railway, the Tokha-Chhahare tunnel, the Kimathangka-Hile and Hilsa-Surkhet-Bhurigaun roads, Madan Bhandari Science and Technology University, and Damak Industrial Park.

Chinese leader He underscored the importance of implementing the agreements to further strengthen the bilateral ties and also expressed his desire to expedite the development projects including infrastructure, transport and connectivity.

During the visit, Paudel delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the forum.

The Nepalese leader underscored the importance of developing a sustainable and reliable transport system to boost connectivity, economic growth and quality of life.

Efficient transport infrastructure is a key determinant of competitiveness especially for a landlocked country like Nepal and the government has made significant progress in expanding road networks and increasing electric vehicle usage.

Paudel is scheduled to return home on Saturday concluding his six-day visit. PTI SBP GSP GSP