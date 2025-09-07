Nepal-China joint military exercise begins in Kathmandu

Kathmandu, Sep 7 (PTI) The fifth edition of Sagarmatha Friendship, a joint military exercise between Nepal Army and the Peoples Liberation Army of China kicked off in Kathmandu on Sunday.

There will be knowledge exchanged between the two armies during the 10-day long joint military exercise on matters related to disaster management, United Nations Peace Mission and counter-terrorism among others, a press release by Nepal Army said.

The joint military exercise is being organised in Nepal and China on rotation basis since 2017.

“Nepal Army has been participating in such types of bilateral and multilateral military exercises and professional competitions involving friendly countries with a view to enhancing the capacity of Nepal Army in various subjects,” it said. PTI SBP NPK NPK