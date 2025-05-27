Nepal committed to protecting Himalayas: senior minister

Kathmandu, May 27 (PTI) Nepal is committed to protecting the Himalayas whose future is threatened by climate change and global warming, a senior minister said on Tuesday.

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Badri Prasad Pandey said protecting the Himalayas was a collective responsibility and the Nepali government prioritised infrastructure development, mountaineering training, and environmental protection to promote sustainable tourism.

Pandey, speaking at an event organised to mark the Everest Summit Conference, warned the future of the Himalayas was threatened by climate change and global warming, urging immediate and thoughtful action to tackle the issue.

Nepal's government last year formed a team of soldiers and Sherpas which removed 11 tonnes of garbage, four dead bodies and a skeleton from Everest.

He congratulated successful mountaineers and highlighted the importance of preserving Himalayan culture and ensuring the mountains remain safe for future generations.

“We are not only here to celebrate those who have conquered the world’s highest peaks, but to honour their courage, dedication, and determination,” Khabarhub, a digital news platform, quoted Pandey as saying.

Pandey expressed deep respect for the Sherpa community, mountain guides, rescue teams, and all those who work tirelessly in the Himalayan region.

“Their commitment has made mountain expeditions safer, more environmentally conscious, and more meaningful,” he added.

He also reiterated the government’s commitment to enhancing the prosperity and living standards of local communities.

Describing the Himalayas as a bridge of civilisation, culture, and coexistence, Pandey said: “These mountains are sacred, and it is our shared duty to protect them.” “Now is the time to protect these mountains with wisdom, care, and respect,” he said.

The minister also honoured 10 Indian climbers among over 100 mountaineers to mark International Everest Day which is celebrated every May 29 in commemoration of the first ascent of Mount Everest by Sir Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa of Nepal in 1953.

Mt Everest climbing season normally wraps up by the end of May, when the weather deteriorates and monsoon season begins. PTI PY PY