Nepal condemns terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir

Kathmandu, Apr 23 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Wednesday condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir that killed at least 26 people, including a Nepalese national.

Taking to X, Oli extended deepest condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. “Nepal stands firmly with India and strongly condemns any and all acts of terrorism,” he wrote.

Close coordination has been established with different agencies to verify reports of a Nepali national among the victims, the PM said and expressed commitment to provide all necessary assistance from the government.

Terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The 26 deceased included two foreigners – one each from UAE and Nepal - and two locals.

Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs Arzu Rana Deuba, in a separate statement, deplored the terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I am deeply saddened and stunned by the brutal attack,” the Foreign Minister said and strongly condemned the inhuman act.

She expressed her deepest condolences to the victims and their families during this difficult time Meanwhile, in Colombo, The Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry too condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

"Sri Lanka strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured." Sri Lanka stands in firm solidarity with the government and people of India in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, it said. "We reiterate our unwavering commitment to regional peace and security."