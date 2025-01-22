Kathmandu, Jan 22 (PTI) For the first time in the country’s history, a man in Nepal has been sentenced to three months imprisonment for a derogatory comment against the Dalit community on social media.
The Surkhet District Court in Karnali province sent Tarka Bahadur Singh, a teacher and resident of Mahabu rural municipality, to three months in jail and also fined him Nepalese Rs 30,000 for a comment directed against the Dalit community on Facebook, court officials said.
Activists of the Dalit community had registered a case against Singh. The verdict was issued by a single bench of district justice Deepak Dhakal.
This is for the first time that a court in Nepal has issued a jail sentence and fine against those making derogatory comments against the Dalit community on social media. PTI SBP GSP GSP
Nepal court sentences teacher for derogatory comment on social media against Dalit community
