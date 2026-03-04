Nepal deploys over 3 lakh security personnel for Mar 5 polls

Kathmandu, Mar 4 (PTI) Nepal has put in place foolproof security arrangements for Thursday's election with the deployment of over 3 lakh security personnel under an integrated security plan in coordination with the Nepal Army, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press meet here on the eve of the polls, Acting Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari said all preparations for the election have been completed and urged voters to participate actively and enthusiastically in the democratic exercise.

He said foolproof security arrangements have been made with the deployment of more than 300,000 security personnel under an integrated security plan in coordination with the Nepal Army.

Bhandari expressed confidence that voters would exercise their franchise in large numbers.

He said the percentage of invalid ballots was expected to be minimal due to extensive voter education programmes carried out across the country by the Election Commission.

Polling will begin at 7 am and conclude at 5 pm, Bhandari said, adding that the counting will start immediately after the ballot boxes are collected.

Helicopters will be used in several areas to transport ballot boxes to district headquarters, he added.

The results under the direct voting or first-past-the-post system are expected within 24 hours of the commencement of counting, Bhandari said.

He said four international and 39 national organisations would be involved in observing the general election. PTI SBP SCY SCY SCY