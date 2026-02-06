Nepal EC publishes final list of candidates under proportionate voting

Kathmandu, Feb 6 (PTI) Nepal’s Election Commission on Friday published the final list of candidates under the proportionate voting system for the March 5 election.
The list includes a total of 3,135 candidates with women outnumbering men in the proportionate voting system, according to the Election Commission.
The published list includes 1,772 women and 1,363 men. The candidates would be contesting under 57 election symbols from 63 political parties.
Under the direct voting system, around 3,400 candidates are in the fray.
Nepalese people will elect 165 members to the House of Representatives under direct or first past the post (FTPT) voting system, while 110 are elected through a proportionate system.
The Election Commission has said that it has been effectively monitoring and regulating the election code of conduct so as to ensure that all the candidates are strictly following it.
“We have been moving forward with the efforts to minimise the incidents of violation of code of conduct during the general election,” said Narayan Prasad Bhattarai, Election Commission spokesperson.
“Necessary action is being taken against those violating the code of conduct,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission has reached an agreement with the digital media platform TikTok for collaboration as part of the preparations for the upcoming election.
Bhattarai and Fredos Al Mottakin, head of government relations and public policy, TikTok, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Thursday for the promotion of fair elections, according to a statement issued by the EC.
Under the agreement, the digital platform will without any charge promote fair election and upgradation of the EC’s capacity.
"This will help the efforts undertaken by the commission towards checking and controlling the spread of misleading information and harmful materials that would adversely affect the upcoming elections," reads the statement. PTI SBP GSP GSP