Nepal EC seeks explanation from Balen and 4 others over code of conduct violation

Kathmandu, Jan 27 (PTI) Nepal's Election Commission on Tuesday sought clarification from five political leaders contesting the general elections over their remarks violating the model code of conduct.

The leaders who have been asked for clarification include Rastriya Swatantra Party's Prime Ministerial candidate Balendra Shah, CPN-UML Secretary Mahesh Basnet and Shram Sanskriti Party chair Harka Sampang.

The development came as the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said it has taken serious note of recent instances of political leaders engaging in personal attacks, hate remarks, and indecent accusations against each other.

It warned that such expressions could disrupt peace and security during polls.

"The speech that undermines the dignity of others or threatens peace and security cannot be justified in the name of free expression," the NHRC said in a statement.

It said that responsible individuals must remain aware of the potential impact of their words on the rights of others.

The Commission called on political parties, candidates, and social media users to exercise restraint, refrain from spreading hateful content, and strictly comply with the election code of conduct.

The general election will take place on March 5.