Nepal elections: RSP leading in 23 seats as per initial results

Kathmandu, Mar 6 (PTI) Rastriya Swotantra Party is leading in 23 seats, while Nepali Congress and CPN-UML are leading in three each as per the preliminary election results.

Vote counting started late on Thursday night, according to the Election Commission.

Counting is expected to be completed by Friday night.

Nepal witnessed about 60 per cent voter turnout during the elections to the House of Representatives on Thursday — the country's first polls since violent Gen Z protests that toppled the K P Sharma Oli-led coalition government last year. PTI SBP