Nepal extends USD 200,000 assistance for flood-hit Sri Lanka

Kathmandu, Dec 1 (PTI) Nepal has extended an economic aid of USD 200,000 for relief and rescue operations in flood-hit Sri Lanka, underlining that it stands firmly with the island nation in this difficult time.

Sri Lanka has been grappling with widespread flooding, landslides and infrastructure collapse triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, leaving several districts isolated and severely straining the country’s disaster-response capacity.

As of Sunday, 334 people have been killed, with 370 missing, in catastrophic floods and landslides caused by extreme weather conditions since November 16.

"As a gesture of solidarity, the Government of Nepal has decided to extend an assistance of USD 2,00,000 for the relief and recovery operations," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release on Sunday.

Acknowledging the close bilateral ties with Sri Lanka, the ministry said Kathmandu stands firmly with Colombo in this difficult time.

"The Government of Nepal offers its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for swift and complete recovery to the injured," the release said, adding that Kathmandu remain confident in the resilience and strength of the people of Sri Lanka as they recover and rebuild from this tragedy.