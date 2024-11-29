Nepal Foreign Minister Deuba meets Chinese counterpart ahead of Oli’s visit

Kathmandu, Nov 29 (PTI) Nepal’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Arzu Rana Deuba held a bilateral meeting with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Chengdu city in China on Friday.

Advertisment

Deuba is on an official visit to China at the invitation of Foreign Minister Yi in connection with preparing ground for Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s official visit starting December 2.

The two leaders discussed various aspects of Nepal-China relations as well as mutual and common interests, according to the Foreign Ministry sources.

Oli’s upcoming visit to China and matters relating to the cooperation exchange between the two countries also came up during the meeting.

Advertisment

Deuba also extended an invitation to her Chinese counterpart to visit Nepal, according to the foreign minister’s secretariat.

Stating that significant achievements have been made lately in the bilateral relations between the two countries, Deuba extended gratitude to the Chinese government for announcing a waiver of visa fees to Nepalese nationals travelling to China.

The two leaders also expressed happiness that regular operations of all the traditional border points between Nepal and China have resumed, making transportation of citizens, goods and services between the two countries obstacle-free.

Advertisment

Deuba said the meeting took Nepal-China relations to new heights and helped further strengthen bilateral ties. Deuba is scheduled to return on Saturday. PTI SBP GSP GSP