Nepal forms emergency relief team to chalk out strategy amid tension in West Asia

Kathmandu, Mar 1 (PTI) Nepal on Sunday formed an emergency team and said a relief strategy will be formulated based on the war situation in West Asia even as it asserted that all its nationals in different Gulf countries are safe.

Nepal on Saturday told its citizens in West Asian countries to “stay vigilant, exercise caution and maintain regular contact with the community” as tension after joint US-Israel strikes against Iran escalated to other countries in the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that more than 1.7 million Nepalese nationals, who are currently residing in different countries in West Asia, are safe.

On Sunday, Ram Kaji Khadka, joint secretary and chief of the foreign affairs ministry's Central Asia, West Asia and Africa Division, told media persons that the government accords top priority to the safety of its citizens in the Gulf counties.

An update on Nepali nationals in the region was presented during the press briefing, outlining their demographic profile, current conditions and ongoing efforts.

“A Whatsapp group has been formed to keep in touch with the chiefs of Nepalese missions stationed in the countries concerned. The ministry has also initiated development of an online registration platform in coordination with the consular department,” Khadka said.

The ministry also formed an emergency relief team headed by foreign secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai.

A relief strategy will be formulated based on the possible war environment, conflict period, steps to be taken by neighbouring countries and initiatives taken by the concerned countries, the ministry said.

The highest number of Nepali nationals -- around 7,00,000 -- are currently residing in the United Arab Emirates.

The remaining one million Nepalese are residing in Saudi Arab, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, Cyprus, Israel, Egypt and Lebanon, according to the Foreign Ministry.

On the occasion, joint secretary Krishna Prasad Dhakal said, all the Nepalese residing in the Gulf region are safe till now.

Spokesperson at the ministry, Lok Bahadur Paudel said that the ministry is closely watching the developments in the Gulf counties and asked all concerned to maintain patience.

Meanwhile, the government said it has, for the time being, suspended issuing labour permits for Nepali workers travelling to Gulf countries amidst growing tension in West Asia.

Chandra Bahadur Siwakoti, spokesperson at the Department of Foreign Employment, said the decision will remain effective until further notice. PTI SBP NPK NPK