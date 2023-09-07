Nepal fortunate to have neighbours like India: Foreign Minister Saud

Kathmandu, Sep 7 (PTI) Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud has said that Nepal was fortunate to have neighbours like India who have contributed to the development of the Himalayan nation and its people.

Foreign minister Saud said this while jointly inaugurating with India's Ambassador Naveen Srivastava a new building of the Himalaya Kiran Public Campus in eastern Nepal, built under the Indian grant assistance of NPR 37 million.

Established in 1949 as Himalaya Middle School, the Himalaya Kiran Public Campus was upgraded in 2005 to conduct Master’s Degree courses. It has enrolled over 600 students, of which 60 per cent are girls.

Situated in the Sankhuwasabha district of Koshi province in eastern Nepal, the campus was inaugurated on Wednesday by Foreign Minister Saud and Ambassador Srivastava.

Saud in his remarks noted that it was a matter of pride and Nepal was fortunate to have neighbours like India who have contributed to the development of Nepal and its people. "I looked forward to continued support from India in Nepal’s development endeavours," he added.

The project was implemented under the ‘Nepal-India Development Cooperation’ at the cost of NPR 37.40 million, a press release by the Indian Embassy in Nepal said.

The scope of work included the construction of a three-storied campus building with classrooms, a science lab, a computer, library rooms, a meeting hall etc.

Ambassador Srivastava said that the project was an important part of the very robust development partnership between India and Nepal, which has made significant strides in recent years, spanning various priority sectors of the Nepal Government.

He expressed the Indian government's commitment to continue bolstering the development partnership as per the priorities of the Government of Nepal, for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

At present, this campus offers courses of Bachelor in Management and Education, and Master in Education programmes. PTI SBP GRS AKJ GRS GRS