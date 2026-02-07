Nepal: Four children injured after unknown object explodes

Kathmandu, Feb 7 (PTI) Four children were seriously injured on Saturday when an unidentified object they were playing with exploded in Nepal's Madhesh province, police said.

The incident occurred when the children, aged between nine and 16, were on a picnic near the Dudhaila river in the Saptari district of the province.

They found an object that looked like a rocket used as a firecracker in the forest, which exploded when they picked it up, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Dambar Bahadur Puri.

The children are undergoing medical treatment at Madhesh Province Hospital at Rupani, and their condition is out of danger, said the police officer.

The police said they are conducting further investigation into the matter.