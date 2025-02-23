Nepal gears up to welcome 1 million visitors for Mahashivaratri

Kathmandu, Feb 23 (PTI) Around a million devotees from Nepal and India are expected to visit the revered Pashupatinath temple here on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Wednesday. About 4,000 Sadhus and tens of thousands of Hindu pilgrims are arriving in Kathmandu to offer prayer at the 5th-century shrine situated at the bank of the Bagmati River, said officials from the Pashupati Area Development Trust that manages the temple's affairs.

Mahashivaratri is known as the day when Shiva was born.

Preparations are almost complete for the grand occasion, said Rewati Adhikari, spokesperson of the Pashupati Trust.

A total of 10,000 security personnel and 5,000 volunteers will be arranged for the devotees' security and facilitation on the day, he said.

The Pashupatinath Temple will open at 2.15 am early in the morning of Mahashivaratri and arrangements have been made for devotees to view the Shiva Linga from all four gates of the temple, he said.

Meanwhile, the Kathmandu District Administration Office has issued a notice prohibiting the production, sale, consumption and use of alcohol, meat and fish in the temple's vicinity during Mahashivaratri.

Alcohol, meat and fish will be banned starting from Monday till Thursday in and around the Pashupatinath temple area, as per the notice. Anyone violating the rule will be penalised.

The Himalayas is known as the abode of Lord Shiva and in Nepal there is a sizable number of Shaivas whose main deity is Lord Shiva. PTI SBP GRS GRS GRS