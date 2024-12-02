Nepal govt accepts USD 20 million grant assistance from China

Kathmandu, Dec 2 (PTI) The Nepal government has accepted projects worth USD 20 million as grant assistance from China ahead of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s first official visit to the country after assuming office for the fourth time.

Minister for Information and Communication Prithvi Subba Gurung talking to media persons on Sunday said the Council of Ministers meeting wished for the success of the prime minister’s China visit and also decided to accept projects worth USD 20 million equivalent to Nepalese Rs 2.70 billion as grant assistance from China.

Besides, the Cabinet also decided to accept 300 million Chinese Yuan (USD 4.13 million approximately) equivalent to Nepalese Rs 5.60 billion worth projects proposed by the government of China, according to government spokesperson Gurung.

During Oli’s China visit, various projects including Tokha-Khahare Tunnel Road, Special Economic Zone construction at Corala border point of Mustang, road construction at Kimathanka of Shankhuwasabha, feasibility study of railway line in Rasuwagadhi, expansion of Kathmandu Ring Road second phase, starting bone marrow service at Chitawan Cancel Hospital will be discussed, Gurung said.

Oli on Monday embarked on a four-day official visit to China, his maiden trip to any neighbouring country in this term, during which he is scheduled to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on various issues of mutual interest.

Oli is visiting Beijing at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

With the visit, Oli broke with the usual practice by Nepali prime ministers making India their first destination in the neighbourhood after assuming charge, except former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', who visited China ahead of India in 2008. PTI SBP GSP GSP