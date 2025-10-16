Nepal govt approves pact on mutual legal assistance treaty with India

Kathmandu, Oct 16 (PTI) Nepal's interim government on Thursday decided to approve the agreement on the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with India. A Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sushila Karki decided to approve the agreement, Minister for Communication and I&B Jagadish Kharel, who is also the government's spokesperson, told reporters.

"The Cabinet decided to approve Nepal's proposal for negotiations to conclude a mutual legal assistance treaty on criminal matters with other countries as needed and to send proposals to various countries through diplomatic channels as needed,” Kharel said.

The legal assistance treaty will help curb cross-border crimes related to drugs, human trafficking, fake currency and other criminal activities. It will also reduce the possibility to using each other’s territories as a safe haven, according to legal experts.

The Cabinet also decided to recall 11 Nepali ambassadors from various countries.

“Ambassadors to China, Germany, Israel, Malaysia, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, the UK, the US, and Japan have been recalled with instructions to return to Nepal by November 6,” Kharel added. PTI SBP ZH ZH