Nepal govt committed to conducting regular international flights from two upgraded airports: PM Prachanda

Kathmandu, Apr 4 (PTI) Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Thursday said his government was working towards conducting regular international flights from the Himalayan nation's two upgraded airports soon, and talks were underway with India for the air route to the Gautam Buddha International airport.

The Pokhara and Gautam Buddha International Airports were upgraded recently to conduct international flights.

Until recently, Nepal only had one international airport, the Tribhuvan International Airport, which is already overcrowded.

Responding to the questions by lawmakers at the Public Policy and Delegated Legislation Committee of the National Assembly on Thursday, Prachanda said talks are underway with the government of India for the air route to Gautam Buddha International Airport.

Similar dialogues were also continuing for operating direct flights with China and Sri Lanka from the airports.

Similarly, the prime minister also informed the National Assembly committee that efforts were underway to convert the loan received from the Chinese government in connection with Pokhara International Airport into a grant.

Prachanda said the government accords priority to the amendments to laws to bring in foreign investment as per the commitment.

Meanwhile, addressing the 57th meeting of the Investment Board Nepal on Thursday, the prime minister, who is also chair of the Board, said the government is engaged in making necessary legal amendments on a priority basis to attract more foreign investment in the country's infrastructure and service sectors.

On the occasion, he underscored the need to send a message to the international community that Nepal enables an atmosphere for investment.

The meeting took place ahead of the Nepal Investment Summit being hosted by the government here from April 28-29.